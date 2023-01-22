Happy Sunday! Periods of light rain will continue through 9 PM, gradually tapering off tonight. Temperatures will hold steady in the 40s before dropping into the 30s tonight. Rain showers will transition to snow showers along the TN/NC line tonight into Monday. 1-4"+ will be possible for elevations above 2500 feet. A few flurries will be possible along the Cumberland Plateau with little to no accumulation.
Monday and Tuesday are looking dry, with seasonal temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The sky will open up again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as our next round of widespread rain moves into the area. High-elevation snow showers will be possible on the backside of this system, primarily Wednesday night into Thursday. The highest potential for accumulation will be along the TN/NC line.
Friday and Saturday will feature pleasant conditions with highs in the 40s and 50s. Rain chances will return by Sunday.
