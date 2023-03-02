Happy Thursday! Dreary conditions will continue for the rest of the day with periods of rain showers. There could be a rumble of thunder or two, but any severe threat will stay to our west. Daytime temperatures will range from the low to mid-60s.
Rain chances will stick around tonight, with low temperatures dropping into the upper 50s. Gusty winds will develop after midnight as a cold front approaches from the west.
Friday will be another Storm Alert Weather Day as the threat of severe weather returns. A quick-hitting line of storms will move from west to east across the area between 10 AM and 3 PM. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary concern, but the latest model data is indicating an increasing tornado threat. On top of the severe threat, it will be very windy. Sustained winds from 20-35 mph with gusts up to 50-55 mph will be possible during the afternoon. High winds will lead to sporadic power outages and downed trees, so please be weather alert throughout Friday!
