The warming trend is in full effect this afternoon as temperatures are back in the 50s across the entire area. Despite the warm-up, it will still be chilly tonight as lows bottom out in the mid 30s. Fortunately, most of the viewing area will remain above freezing tonight for the first time in nearly a week!
Thursday will be another warm, sunny day with highs pushing into the 60s. The stretch of sunny weather will come to an end as our next weather maker arrives late Friday into Saturday. Scattered showers will break out Friday night and continue into Saturday. Rainfall amounts of up to an inch will be possible through Saturday evening.
The rain will wrap up just in time for New Year's Eve celebrations. The nice weather will continue into Sunday as we usher in the new year.
Although the first few days of 2023 will be quiet weather-wise, another weather maker will bring the chance of heavy rain and storms by next Tuesday.
