Happy Saturday! We are kicking off the weekend with over a 20-degree temperature spread across the Tennessee Valley. Our eastern communities are waking up to the 30s, while some areas along the Cumberland Plateau are in the 50s. Southerly winds will help temperatures rebound quickly this afternoon, with highs reaching the 70s areawide.
The warming trend will continue Sunday into Monday as high temperatures range from the mid to upper-70s. Rain chances will remain well to our west, but there will be a fair amount of cloud cover each day.
Our next chance of rain will finally arrive late Tuesday as a cold front approaches from the west. On-and-off showers will continue Tuesday night before tapering off Wednesday morning. There isn't going to be a ton of moisture with this next system, keeping rainfall amounts on the light side. Dry weather will resume Wednesday afternoon through Friday before rain chances return to the forecast this weekend.
