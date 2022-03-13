The snowmelt is on! Temperatures will hold steady in the lower-50s this evening before falling into the 40s after sunset. Another area-wide freeze will develop tonight as lows drop into the lower-30s.
A warming trend will continue into Monday as highs return to the 60s. We will start the week off dry before our next rain maker moves into the area late Tuesday into Wednesday. Rainfall amounts will be on the light side with this system as the heaviest rain will likely stay to our south. Highs will top out in the mid-60s Tuesday and Wednesday.
Thursday will feature plenty of sunshine as highs return to the 70s! Temperatures will remain warm into the weekend, with another round of rain arriving Friday afternoon.
