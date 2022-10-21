Happy Friday! We are waking up to another frosty morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Southerly winds will help temperatures rebound nicely this afternoon, with highs reaching the upper-60s to lower-70s. Skies will remain sunny throughout the day, with only a few passing high clouds this afternoon.
After an entire week of below-average temperatures, a warmer weekend lies ahead. Saturday and Sunday will feature daytime highs in the mid-70s with overnight lows only dropping into the 40s and 50s. Dry weather will accompany the warmer temperatures, making for a fantastic weekend for fall activities!
Warm, dry conditions will continue Monday and Tuesday before our next chance for rain arrives on Wednesday ahead of a cold front. There isn't going to be a ton of moisture with this next system, keeping rainfall amounts on the light side. Dry weather will resume Thursday, along with slightly cooler temperatures.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.