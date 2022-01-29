Happy Sunday! It is another cold morning across the Tennessee Valley with temperatures starting in the teens and low-20s. We will be much warmer this afternoon as highs return to the 50s under mostly sunny skies. On average, it will be about 15-20 degrees warmer than Saturday. It is shaping up to be a great day for outdoor activities!
Monday and Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine with only a few passing clouds. Temperatures will be slightly above average, reaching the mid to upper-50s.
Unsettled weather will return to the area Wednesday and Thursday as moisture streams northward out of the Gulf of Mexico. Several rounds of rain will push across the area through Thursday night. 1-3" of rainfall will be possible. No severe weather is expected at this time, but a few rumbles of thunder will be possible.
The rain will move out by Friday morning with cooler temperatures settling in for the weekend.
For the latest, download the Local 3 weather app.