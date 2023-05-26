Happy Friday! Temperatures will remain in the 70s and 80s this evening, with a mix of sun clouds. A few pop-up storms will be possible between 3-8 PM, especially along the Cumberland Plateau. Tonight will be quiet and comfortable, with overnight lows dropping into the 50s.
Our eyes will be on the East Coast this Memorial Day weekend as a low-pressure system develops off the Carolina coastline. This system will gradually move inland, bringing cloud cover and cooler temperatures to the Tennessee Valley. A few rain showers will be possible Saturday night into Sunday, especially for our northeastern communities. As of now, it appears that the heaviest rain will remain in the Carolinas through the weekend.
Memorial Day will be dry, with highs reaching the upper 70s. Tuesday through Friday will feature a warming trend as highs return back to the mid to upper 80s.
