Happy Thursday! Another warm, muggy day is in store for the Tennessee Valley, with highs reaching the lower 80s. Pop-up showers and storms will fire up after 1 PM and continue into the evening hours. The highest chance of pop-up storms will be west of Chattanooga along the Cumberland Plateau and into NE Alabama. Rain chances will dwindle overnight, with lows dropping into the mid 60s.
Friday will feature a better chance of scattered showers and storms as more moisture moves into the region. The first round of rain will arrive during the morning, with additional pop-up storms developing after 3 PM. The increased cloud cover and rain chances will keep temperatures in the 70s on Friday.
Summer-like conditions will settle in this weekend, with highs reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s. The humidity will make it feel even hotter during the middle of the day. A few showers and storms will be possible throughout the weekend, especially during the afternoon.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.