Happy Thursday! Another warm, muggy day is in store for the Tennessee Valley, with highs reaching the lower 80s. Pop-up showers and storms will fire up after 1 PM and continue into the evening hours. The highest chance of pop-up storms will be west of Chattanooga along the Cumberland Plateau and into NE Alabama. Rain chances will dwindle overnight, with lows dropping into the mid 60s.

Hour By Hour

Friday will feature a better chance of scattered showers and storms as more moisture moves into the region. The first round of rain will arrive during the morning, with additional pop-up storms developing after 3 PM. The increased cloud cover and rain chances will keep temperatures in the 70s on Friday.

Summer-like conditions will settle in this weekend, with highs reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s. The humidity will make it feel even hotter during the middle of the day. A few showers and storms will be possible throughout the weekend, especially during the afternoon.

Meteorlogist

Clay joined the Local 3 Weather Storm Alert Team as the weekend meteorologist and reporter in June of 2021. He came to Local 3 from WABG Channel 6 in Greenville, Mississippi where he served as the morning meteorologist for 2 years.

