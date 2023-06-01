Happy Thursday! Today is the first day of meteorological summer, and it will feel like it as high temperatures reach the mid 80s this afternoon. Pop-up showers and storms will develop between 2-8 PM and gradually fade away after sunset. Those that live in the higher elevations around Chattanooga will have the best chance of picking up measurable rain. Cloud cover will decrease tonight, with overnight lows falling back into the mid 60s.
We will crank the heat up a few notches on Friday as temperatures make a run at 90 degrees for the first time this year. A few pop-up showers will be around during the afternoon, providing a select few with a brief reprieve from the heat.
The heat wave will continue this weekend, with highs reaching the lower-90s both Saturday and Sunday. Riverbend attendees will need to break out the sunscreen and remember to drink plenty of water!
