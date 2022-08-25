Happy Thursday! We are starting the day with mild temperatures in the 70s across much of the Tennessee Valley. There will be quite a bit of cloud cover throughout the day, keeping temperatures in the mid-80s. Hit or miss showers and storms will be possible this afternoon, but the overall rain coverage will be low. Rain chances will end this evening as temperatures slowly fall into the 70s.
Friday will be another warm day as temperatures reach the mid to upper-80s. Scattered storms will be around during the afternoon but should not impact Friday night football!
Hot and humid conditions will ramp up this weekend as highs approach 90 degrees Saturday and Sunday. The humidity will make it feel more like the mid-90s. There will be a few pop-up storms to cut into the heat, but many of us will stay dry throughout the weekend.
