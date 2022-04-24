Happy Sunday! Temperatures will remain in the 80s this evening before falling into the 70s after sunset. Overnight lows will drop to around 60 degrees under mostly clear skies.
Our 80-degree streak will continue into Monday as highs will range from 82-86 degrees. A few storms will be possible Monday evening, mainly west of I-75. Rain chances will increase Tuesday morning before tapering off during the afternoon. There will be no threat of severe weather, and rainfall amounts will generally be under 0.50". Temperatures will be much cooler throughout the day on Tuesday as highs only top out in the 60s.
Wednesday through Friday will remain dry, with temperatures climbing back to near 80 degrees by Friday afternoon. A few scattered storms will be possible by the weekend.
