Good morning, today will be very warm and humid with a nice mix of sun and clouds. Watch for a few areas of patchy valley fog this morning.
Then, it’ll be about the warm-up. Lunchtime temperatures will be around 80 with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Once again, there will be hit or miss storms to develop in the afternoon and evening hours.
Coverage won’t be quite as great today as yesterday, but there will still be a chance for an isolated storm to strengthen to severe limits with strong wind and hail. This risk is mainly along and east of I-75 today.
Storms will diminish after sunset, and tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the low 60s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with PM showers/storms in Georgia and Alabama. Highs will be hot around 90. Wednesday will be partly sunny and reach the upper 80s. There will only be a slim chance for a spotty storm. Thursday will have a cold front pass, which will trigger scattered showers and storms, and also lower temperatures. Highs on Thursday will only be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Finally, Friday will be gorgeous with a mostly sunny sky, low humidity, and highs near 85.