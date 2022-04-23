Happy Saturday! Temperatures will remain in the 80s before falling into the 70s this evening. Overnight lows will drop to around 60 degrees under mostly clear skies.
Sunday will be nearly identical to Saturday, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid-80s.
Our 80-degree streak will continue into Monday as highs will range from 82-86 degrees. A few showers will be possible Monday evening, but any rain that develops will generally be light. Scattered showers will be around for the first part of your Tuesday. There will be no threat of severe weather, and rainfall amounts will generally be under 0.50". Rain chances and cloud cover will keep temperatures much cooler throughout the day on Tuesday as highs only top out in the 60s.
Wednesday through Friday will remain dry, with temperatures climbing back to near 80 degrees by Friday afternoon.
