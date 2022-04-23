Happy Saturday! Temperatures will start in the upper-50s this morning before warming into the low to mid-80s. Skies will remain sunny with only a few passing clouds this afternoon. The UV index will be on the high side, so don't forget that sunscreen if you have outdoor plans!
Sunday will be nearly identical to Saturday, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid-80s.
Our 80-degree streak will continue into Monday as highs will range from 82-86 degrees. A few showers will be possible Monday evening, but any rain that develops will generally be light. Scattered showers will be around for the first part of your Tuesday. There will be no threat of severe weather, and rainfall amounts will generally be under 0.50". Rain chances and cloud cover will keep temperatures much cooler throughout the day on Tuesday as highs only top out in the 60s.
Wednesday through Friday will remain dry, with temperatures climbing back to near 80 degrees by Friday afternoon.
