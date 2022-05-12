Happy Thursday! Another warm day is in store for the Tennessee Valley as highs will range from the mid to upper-80s this afternoon. Skies will remain mostly sunny with only a few passing clouds. Temperatures will be on the mild side tonight, with lows ranging from 59-63 degrees.
Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with isolated evening downpours possible. Highs will top out in the lower-80s. Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday and Sunday will have chances of late-day showers and storms. Rain chances will be hit or miss, with some locations staying dry throughout the weekend.
Monday through Wednesday will be mainly dry, with only a few spotty showers possible each evening. The heat will ramp up by the middle of the week as highs approach the 90-degree mark by Wednesday afternoon!
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.