Happy Sunday! Temperatures will range from 55-60 degrees this morning under clear skies. Highs will top out in the mid-80s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine and blue skies. Tonight, lows will drop down in the lower-60s with only a few passing clouds.
Memorial Day will feature great weather for any outdoor activities! High temperatures will top out around 90 degrees with mostly sunny skies. The UV index will be on the high side, so be sure to pack the sunscreen if your plans include being outside.
90-degree heat will be locked into the area Tuesday through Thursday. Rain chances will return to the forecast Thursday evening as a cold front approaches the region. Slightly cooler temperatures will return for the end of the week as the front passes to our east.
