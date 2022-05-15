Happy Sunday! It will remain warm and steamy for the rest of the evening as temperatures hover around 85 degrees. A stray shower or storm (10%) will be possible between 5-10 PM, especially across our Alabama and Georgia communities. Overall, rain chances will be low for the rest of your Sunday!
Any showers and storms will quickly dissipate after sunset. Skies will remain partly cloudy, with overnight lows dropping into the lower-60s.
Another round of rain will be possible early Monday as a cold front approaches from the northwest. The rain will be spotty along the front, but there will be the chance for a few strong storms with gusty winds. Conditions will improve by Monday afternoon as drier air moves into the region.
Tuesday will be sunny with highs reaching the mid-80s. The heat will crank up Wednesday through Friday as temperatures reach the 90s for the first time this year!
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.