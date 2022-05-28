Happy Saturday! Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-70s this evening with a mix of sun and clouds. Tonight, lows will drop into the upper-50s under mostly clear skies. Areas of patchy fog will be possible after 3 AM, especially in the valley.
Temperatures will be about 5 degrees warmer on Sunday as highs reach the mid-80s. It will be another gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies.
Memorial Day will feature great weather for any outdoor activities! High temperatures will top out around 90 degrees with mostly sunny skies. The UV index will be on the high side, so be sure to pack the sunscreen if your plans include being outside.
90-degree heat will be locked into the area Tuesday through Thursday. Rain chances will return to the forecast Thursday evening as a cold front approaches the region. Cooler temperatures will return for the end of the week as the front passes to our east.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.