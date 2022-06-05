Happy Sunday! It will remain warm this evening as temperatures remain locked into the mid-80s. A brief shower will be possible along the Cumberland Plateau, but most of the Tennessee Valley will stay dry. It is shaping up to be a fantastic last night of Riverbend!
Monday will be slightly warmer as highs top out in the upper-80s. Skies will remain partly cloudy with only a 10% chance of a pop-up shower or storm during the evening.
Numerous showers and storms will develop across the region Tuesday and Wednesday. Heavy rainfall will be possible in some locations, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.5-2" through Wednesday evening. Highs will remain in the mid to upper-80s.
Rain chances will become more hit or miss by the end of the week, with hot and humid conditions persisting through Friday.
