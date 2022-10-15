Happy Saturday! Another fantastic evening is in store, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. There will be a few high clouds moving in from the west, but any rain chances will stay outside of our area. Tonight will feature partly cloudy skies with lows dropping into the mid-50s.
Sunday will be another warm day as temperatures push to near 80 degrees. There will be the chance of a few scattered showers during the afternoon as weak system swings through the area. Any rain amounts would be light and non-impactful to your weekend plans.
A few showers may be around to start Monday, but most of the rain will move out before sunrise. Another shot of colder air will filter in during the day as temperatures drop back into the 60s and 70s. Patchy frost will be possible Monday night as temperatures drop into the 30s area wide.
The cold air will deepen on Tuesday as daytime temperatures struggle to budge out of the 50s. Low temperatures will drop to sub-freezing in many communities, marking an early end to the growing season for many.
