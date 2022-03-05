Happy Saturday! Another warm, spring-like day is upon us as temperatures will top out in the upper-70s to lower-80s this afternoon. The daily record high for Chattanooga is 80 degrees which could be in jeopardy later today. Breezy conditions will develop this afternoon, with wind gusts between 20-25 mph. Tonight will be mild as lows remain in the upper-50s.
We will be on record watch again on Sunday as highs approach the 80-degree mark. Skies will range from mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Enjoy the warm weekend!
Active weather returns on Monday as a cold front approaches from the west. Showers and thunderstorms will break out during the afternoon and continue into the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire area under a slight risk (level 2/5) risk for severe storms. The main threat will be straight-line winds of 60+ mph, but a spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out. The current timeframe for severe storms will be between 4-11 PM.
After the front passes much cooler temperatures will settle in for the middle of the week. On and off rain chances will continue through Friday.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.