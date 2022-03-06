Happy Sunday! Another breezy, spring-like day is upon us as temperatures climb into the upper-70s this afternoon. Skies will range from partly to mostly cloudy. Tonight will remain will mild as temperatures drop to around 60-degrees.
Monday will be a Storm Alert Weather day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop along a cold front between 1-8 PM. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Tennessee Valley under a slight (level 2/5) risk for severe storms. The main threat will be damaging straight-line winds, but a spin-up tornado will be possible. Seasonable temperatures will settle in behind the cold front.
Another round of showers will move back into the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. An additional half of an inch of rainfall will be possible. Unsettled weather will continue through Friday before another shot of cold air arrives this weekend.
