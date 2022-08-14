Happy Sunday! The rest of the day will feature mostly sunny skies with a few passing clouds. Temperatures will hold steady in the 80s before falling into the 70s after sunset. Tonight will feature partly cloudy skies with low temperatures ranging from 66-70 degrees.
Monday will be the hottest day of the week as highs reach the 90s across much of the valley. There will be a few pop-up showers possible, but most of us will remain dry.
Temperatures will fall back into the mid-80s on Tuesday as a cold front drops to our south. Humidity levels will be lower, making for another pleasant mid-August day.
Wednesday through Saturday will feature below-average temperatures as highs reach the low to mid-80s each afternoon. Unsettled weather will begin Wednesday as a trough of low pressure moves into the area. Widespread rain will be possible, especially across North Georgia and Alabama. Rain chances will continue to hang around Thursday through the weekend as plenty of moisture parks over the Tennessee Valley.
