Happy Saturday! Widespread heavy rain will gradually end between 5-6 AM, with a few lingering showers through mid-morning. Skies will remain mostly cloudy for the remainder of your Saturday with only a few peeks of sunshine. High temperatures will range from 68-73 degrees.
Easter Sunday will start quietly with temperatures starting off in the lower-50s. Highs will rebound to around 70 degrees during the afternoon. The first half of your Easter will be dry, which is good news for those Easter egg hunts! However, scattered showers will break out after 4 PM and gradually become more widespread Sunday night. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible Sunday night, but any severe threat will remain to our south. Additional rainfall of up to an inch will be possible.
Rain showers will quickly come to an end Monday morning, with dry weather settling in for the upcoming week. Highs will only reach the upper-60s Monday and Tuesday before quickly returning to the 70s by the middle of the week.
