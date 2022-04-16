Happy Saturday! Skies will remain mostly cloudy for the remainder of your Saturday, with only a few peeks of sunshine this evening. Temperatures will hold steady at around 70 degrees before falling into the 50s tonight. A few spotty showers will be possible during the overnight hours, but most of us will remain dry.
The first half of your Easter Sunday will be mainly dry, which is good news for those Easter egg hunts! However, scattered showers will break out after 1 PM and gradually become more widespread during the evening and overnight hours. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible Sunday night, but any severe threat will remain to our south. Additional rainfall of up to an inch will be possible.
Rain showers will quickly end Monday morning, with dry weather settling in for the upcoming week. Highs will only reach the 60s Monday and Tuesday before returning to the 70s by the middle of the week.
