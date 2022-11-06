Temperatures will gradually fall back into the lower-60s tonight under partly cloudy skies. Patchy fog will develop overnight, leading to areas of reduced visibility just in time for that Monday morning commute. Remember to use your low beams and proceed with caution when driving along foggy roadways!
Monday and Tuesday will remain unseasonably warm as highs top out in the upper-70s each afternoon. There could be a few showers around Monday, but any rainfall amounts would be light and non-impactful.
Wednesday through Friday will be slightly cooler, with highs ranging from the upper-60s to lower-70s. We are watching the Atlantic for potential tropical development that could bring wet weather to portions of the Southeast on Friday. It looks like the highest rain chances will remain just to our east.
Next weekend we will return to reality as much colder air returns to the Tennessee Valley.
