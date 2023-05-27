Local 3 Meteorologist Clay Smith has your Saturday evening forecast

Fantastic weather will continue for our Saturday with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. Cloud cover will increase later this evening as a low-pressure system moves westward into the Carolinas. The highest impacts from this system will remain well to our east, but a few showers will be possible for our northeastern communities tonight into Sunday. Sunday will also feature unseasonably cool weather, with morning temperatures in the lower 50s and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

Tonight's Lows

Memorial Day will be dry, with highs reaching the upper 70s. Tuesday through Friday will feature a warming trend as highs return to the mid to upper 80s. A few pop-up showers and storms will be possible by the end of the week, but overall rain chances will be low as we enter into June.

Meteorlogist

Clay joined the Local 3 Weather Storm Alert Team as the weekend meteorologist and reporter in June of 2021. He came to Local 3 from WABG Channel 6 in Greenville, Mississippi where he served as the morning meteorologist for 2 years.

