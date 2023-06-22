Happy Thursday! Widespread rain will transition to scattered showers as a low-pressure system moves to our east. Some areas have picked up 1-2" of rain this morning, but additional rainfall amounts will be light. It will remain unseasonably cool today, with high temperatures only reaching the low to mid 70s. Tonight will feature mostly cloudy skies, with overnight lows dropping into the lower 60s.
The pattern will shift on Friday as widespread rain chances move out of the area. There will be the chance of pop-up afternoon storms, but a fair amount of sunshine will peek through during the day. This weekend is trending drier and much warmer, with temperatures returning to the upper 80s.
Our next weather maker will arrive Monday morning as a cold front pushes across the Tennessee Valley. Showers and storms will be likely during the morning and afternoon before conditions improve late Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry and sunny, with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s.
