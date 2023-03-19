Happy Sunday! We are waking up to a frigid morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s. A stiff northerly breeze is making it feel even colder, with wind chill values in the teens. Temperatures will remain cold throughout the day as daytime highs only reach the low to mid-40s. Layer up if you have plans to be out and about.
Another Freeze Warning will go into effect tonight into Monday morning as temperatures plummet into the 20s. Some mountain communities could even drop into the teens by Monday morning. Despite the cold start, temperatures will rebound into the mid 50s by Monday afternoon. Not too bad for the first day of Spring!
We will wake up to another below-freezing morning on Tuesday before temperatures return to the 60s Tuesday afternoon. Spring-like temperatures will settle in by the end of the week as highs approach 80 degrees on Thursday. A few rain chances will be possible during the middle of the week, with the best chance late Friday into Saturday.
