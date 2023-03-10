Happy Friday! The remainder of your day will feature a mostly sunny sky with cool temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Colder air will settle in tonight, and most of us will wake up to temperatures in the low to mid 30s by Saturday morning. Patchy frost will be possible, especially in rural communities outside of Chattanooga. Bring in your potted plants before going to bed tonight!
After a chilly start Saturday morning, temperatures will climb to around 60 degrees by the afternoon. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day as our next weather maker approaches. Another round of rain will move in Saturday night and continue for much of Sunday. Rainfall amounts of 1-1.5" will be possible with this next system.
Conditions will improve Monday, with cooler temperatures settling into the Tennessee Valley for the first part of next week. A widespread frost/freeze event looks likely Tuesday and Wednesday morning, so hold off on any planting for a while!
