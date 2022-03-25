Spring is in full effect as we enter the height of tree pollen season across the Tennessee Valley.
The tree pollen count is forecast to be in the high category over the next 5 days. The top tree-producing allergens are currently Maple, Elm, and Alder.
If you suffer from seasonal allergies, you are not alone as Chattanooga is one of the top pollen-producing cities in the country.
“Every year, Chattanooga ranks in the top 10 to 15 cities in the country for producing allergy problems for people,” explains Dr. Lee Perry with the Chattanooga Allergy Clinic.
Common symptoms of seasonal allergies are coughing, sneezing, itchy eyes, and congestion. Limiting your time outdoors can reduce allergy symptoms. Over-the-counter medicines and nasal spray will also help.
If you are looking for a long-term solution, Dr. Perry recommends an allergy shot,
“You give the patients shits with the things that they are allergic to. We start with a small dose and slowly build the dose over time. The goal is treating the underlying problem, potentially curing the allergy, and decreasing the need for medications.”
Allergy season typically runs through late fall here in the Tennessee Valley, so now is a great time to get ahead of your symptoms.