Good morning, today will be partly to mostly cloudy with higher humidity than yesterday and highs from the upper 70s to low 80s. There will be a few rounds of scattered showers and storms today with dry periods in between. The first batch should arrive this morning in NE Alabama around 8-9am ET / 7-8am CT. Then, the concern for any strong to severe storms will arise later today in the afternoon and evening. Today is a Storm Alert Weather Day, and our area is under a Marginal to Slight Risk (Levels 1 and 2 out of 5) for severe storms. The hazards will be lightning, torrential rain, gusty wind, and hail, especially for locations south of Chattanooga. Tonight, lows will drop to the upper 50s to low 60s.
Thursday will have a nice mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid-80s. There will be a few widely scattered showers/storms, but not as many as today. Then, the heat and humidity will be on for Friday and Saturday as highs top out around 90 with a partly cloudy sky and only a small chance for an isolated shower. Scattered coverage of showers/storms then returns on Sunday with a high of 88.
The daily scattered storms will continue Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week with highs near 85.