Good morning, there will be a few spotty showers this early morning through about 6am ET. It will be cloudy to mostly cloudy during the morning hours with partial clearing of clouds in the afternoon from the north. Clouds will linger longer in Georgia and Alabama, and those locations may be clipped by a shower/storm this afternoon. Today will be cooler with slowly dropping humidity, so it’ll feel more comfortable by this evening. Highs today will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows from the mid-50s to low 60s.
Thursday will have clouds increase again to mostly cloudy with afternoon and evening scattered showers/storms. Highs will be near 77. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with comfortable highs in the mid-70s with only a slim spotty shower chance. Then, greater rain chances will return for Saturday with a high of 76. Rain will wrap up by Saturday evening, leading to a really great Sunday. Sunday will be mostly sunny and reach around 80.
Then, Monday and Tuesday will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 80s.