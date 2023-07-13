Good morning, the very muggy air is back, and you’ll notice a difference stepping outside first thing this morning. Both today and tomorrow will have partly sunny skies, very humid conditions, afternoon highs from 85-91, and scattered summertime storms. Storms may produce heavy rainfall, lightning, and brief gusty wind. Today, there is a low-end threat for an isolated severe storm with damaging wind gusts and hail possible.
Rain/storm coverage will increase on Saturday, and it’ll still be hot from about 85-90. Then, Sunday will have more sunshine with only a few showers/storms. Highs will be around 90. Monday and Tuesday will be drier, and the heat will crank up a notch to 90-95. Those hot conditions will continue on Wednesday and Thursday as well.