Good morning, today will have a sunny sky and warm temperatures – around 70 at noon, then highs from 75-80. Wind will be from the west at 5-15mph. Once again, there will be high fire danger this afternoon due to the wind paired with low relative humidities. Please, use extreme caution if you plan to burn something today, and check with local burn permitting authorities if outdoor burning is allowed. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows from the upper 40s to low 50s.
The beautiful weather will continue on Wednesday and Thursday, too. Both days will be mostly sunny with only a few clouds and highs in the low to mid-80s. Friday will be partly sunny with an isolated shower chance. Wind will be stronger from the south on Friday with highs in the upper 70s. Greater rain chances will return Friday night, particularly after midnight, and the scattered showers/storms will continue on Saturday. The rain will be due to a cold front, and you’ll certainly notice the drop in temperatures. Highs on Saturday will be near 67, and then Sunday will only reach about 60. However, there will be more sunshine on Sunday.
Monday of next week will be mostly sunny and range from 30s in the morning (need to keep an eye out for frost) to mid-60s in the afternoon.