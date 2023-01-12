The threat of severe weather is finally over! After a busy Thursday, just a few rain showers will continue this evening. Temperatures will hold steady in the 50s before dropping into the 30s by Friday morning.
Temperatures will remain in the 30s throughout the day on Friday. Scattered snow showers will develop Friday morning and continue on and off through Saturday morning for communities in the higher elevations. Several inches of snow will be possible on the Cumberland Plateau, with up to a foot of snow along the TN/NC line. Some of the heavier snow showers could even result in a quick dusting to half an inch for valley communities. Slick roadways will mainly be an issue for mountain communities, but a few slick spots will be possible in the valley by Friday night as temperatures drop below freezing.
Snow showers will wrap up for most areas Friday night, with calm conditions returning for the weekend!
