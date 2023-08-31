Your Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs from 80-86.

Good morning, today will be a beautiful weather day. First, enjoy a mild morning with low humidity. Then, your Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs from 80-86. Wind from the northeast at 5-10mph, gusts around 20. Great weather for any outdoor fun or work. There is a very slim chance of a PM stray shower. If one does occur, it’ll be most likely in the eastern mountain counties. Tonight will have increasing clouds with lows in the 60s.

8-31-23 day planner

Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs from 78-84 with a spotty shower. The Labor Day weekend looks amazing for outside summer plans. Each day will have plentiful sunshine with only a few clouds. Highs will gradually warm from 88 on Saturday to 91 on Sunday to 92 on Monday.

Tuesday will be hot in the low 90s with a partly sunny sky. Then, Wednesday will have a chance for a few isolated showers along with hot temperatures from 90-94.