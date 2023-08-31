Good morning, today will be a beautiful weather day. First, enjoy a mild morning with low humidity. Then, your Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs from 80-86. Wind from the northeast at 5-10mph, gusts around 20. Great weather for any outdoor fun or work. There is a very slim chance of a PM stray shower. If one does occur, it’ll be most likely in the eastern mountain counties. Tonight will have increasing clouds with lows in the 60s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs from 78-84 with a spotty shower. The Labor Day weekend looks amazing for outside summer plans. Each day will have plentiful sunshine with only a few clouds. Highs will gradually warm from 88 on Saturday to 91 on Sunday to 92 on Monday.
Tuesday will be hot in the low 90s with a partly sunny sky. Then, Wednesday will have a chance for a few isolated showers along with hot temperatures from 90-94.