Happy Mother's Day! Temperatures will start cool this morning, ranging from the upper-40s to lower-50s. Cloud cover will decrease throughout the day, with temperatures warming into the 70s by the afternoon. It will be a fantastic day for celebrating all of the wonderful moms across the Tennessee Valley!
Monday will feature mostly sunny skies, with temperatures warming back into the 80s. Tuesday through Friday will be sunny, with highs ranging from the mid to upper-80s each afternoon. A few locations may even hit 90 degrees by the end of the week.
Moisture will begin to increase this weekend with a few showers and thunderstorms returning to the forecast Saturday afternoon.
