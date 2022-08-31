Happy Wednesday! We are monitoring areas of fog this morning, primarily in the higher elevations. Visibility may drop less than a mile along the Cumberland Plateau and the Blue Ridge Mountains before 9 AM. Remember to use your low beams and take it slow if your morning commute is in these areas. The rest of the day will feature plenty of sunshine, lower humidity, and high temperatures around 90 degrees.
Dry conditions will continue Thursday and Friday, with temperatures topping out in the lower-90s each day. You will notice humidity levels creeping back up on Friday as southerly flow returns to the area.
Temperatures will drop back into the 80s for your Labor Day weekend with daily storm chances returning. The highest chance of rain will likely be on Sunday as a disturbance moves into the area. Rain chances will continue into Monday, so you might want to make a backup plan if you have any outdoor Labor Day plans!
