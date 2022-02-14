Happy Valentine’s Day, everyone! It’s a chilly but sunny Monday around the region. This afternoon look for plenty of sunshine & cool temps. Highs will warm into the low 50s. You can expect clear skies this evening and chilly temps. We will fall from the 40s into the 30s through the evening hours.
Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine with high temps warming near 60. Wednesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with breezy conditions developing during the afternoon hours. Highs will warm into the low to mid 60s.
A strong storm system arrives in the area on Thursday bringing increased rain chances and even the potential for a few storms. A few of those storms could be on the strong to severe side, especially for areas just to our west. Highs on Thursday will climb into the upper 60s.
Things clear out on Friday with a brief cool down. Highs only near 50 on Friday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 50s on Saturday with plenty of sunshine. A warming trend begins Sunday into next week with highs back into the 60s.
Have a great rest of your Monday!