Good morning, we will have fabulous spring weather from today through Thursday. Mornings will be cool, and afternoons will be warm and comfortable. Each day will become a little warmer with highs today in the upper 60s to 70, tomorrow in the low 70s, mid-70s on Wednesday, and upper 70s by Thursday. The first three days will have beautiful sunny skies.
Then, Thursday will be partly cloudy with an isolated shower chance late in the day.
Friday will be our next real active weather day with scattered showers/storms and more clouds. It’ll still be warm with highs near 73. Saturday looks to be the better day of the weekend with a mostly sunny sky and hitting 80 degrees. Then, rain will return again on Sunday with scattered showers and 75.