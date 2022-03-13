Happy Sunday! Temperatures will be unseasonably cold this morning as we start the day in the teens and 20s. We could break the record low temperature for March 13th of 20 degrees set back in 1932 this morning. Temperatures will begin to rebound this afternoon, with highs topping out in the lower-50s. Any remaining snow on the ground will melt quickly this afternoon.
A warming trend will continue into Monday as highs return to the 60s. We will start the week off dry before our next rain maker moves into the area late Tuesday into Wednesday. Rainfall amounts will be on the light side with this system as the heaviest rain will likely stay to our south. Highs will top out in the mid-60s Tuesday and Wednesday.
Thursday will feature plenty of sunshine as highs return to the 70s! Temperatures will remain warm into the weekend with another round of rain arriving Friday into Saturday.
