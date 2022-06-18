Happy Saturday! After a week of relentless heat and humidity, temperatures will be more comfortable this weekend. Today, highs will top out in the upper-80s with plenty of sunshine. Humidity levels will be much lower as drier air settles in the region. It will be breezy during the afternoon, with gusts up to 25 mph possible. Tonight will feature clear skies and comfortable temperatures ranging from 56-61 degrees.
Sunday will be another pleasant day with sunny skies and temperatures topping out in the upper-80s.
Enjoy the weekend because temperatures will be back in the mid-90s by Monday afternoon. Near-record temperatures will be possible Tuesday through Friday as each day tops out between 97 and 101 degrees. Humidity will slowly increase throughout next week, and heat index values will likely be back in the 105-110 range by the end of the week. Rain chances will be near zero over the next 7 days.
