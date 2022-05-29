Happy Sunday! Temperatures will hover in the mid-80s this evening with a mix of sun and clouds. Tonight, lows will drop down in the lower-60s with only a few passing clouds.
Memorial Day will feature great weather for any outdoor activities! High temperatures will top out around 90 degrees with mostly sunny skies. A spotty storm or two will be possible during the evening, but the overall chance for rain will remain low. The UV index will be on the high side, so be sure to pack the sunscreen if your plans include being outside.
90-degree heat will be locked into the area Tuesday through Thursday. A pop-up storm or shower will be possible each afternoon, but most locations across the Tennessee Valley will stay dry. A better chance of widespread rain will arrive Thursday as a cold front approaches the area.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.