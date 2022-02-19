Happy Saturday! We are starting cold this morning across the Tennessee Valley with temperatures in the 20s. We will rebound into the 50s this afternoon under sunny skies. Tonight will be another cold night as lows drop back into the 20s.
Sunday will start cold in the 20s before warming to near 60 degrees by the afternoon. Skies will remain mostly sunny, with a few passing clouds late in the day.
Enjoy the sunshine this weekend because a wet pattern will take control next week. Rain chances will return Monday evening and continue for much of the day Tuesday. Highs will remain mild, topping out in the 60s each afternoon. 2-4" of rain will be possible through Tuesday night.
The rain will become more hit and miss on Wednesday. There will likely be a prolonged lull in the rainfall Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Another system will arrive Thursday, bringing another round of heavy rain to the Tennessee Valley. An additional 1-3" of rainfall will be possible through Friday morning.
Overall, 3-7" of rainfall will be possible Monday evening through Friday morning. Areas of flash flooding could become a problem as the ground becomes saturated throughout the week. Stay weather aware, and be sure to download the Local 3 weather app for the latest.