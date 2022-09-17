Happy Saturday! We are starting the weekend with comfortable temperatures in the 50s and 60s. A few areas of valley fog will be possible before 9 AM, mainly in the higher elevations. After the fog clears, it will be another gorgeous day full of sunshine. High temperatures will range from the low to mid-80s.
Sunday will be another fantastic day with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the 80s.
Dry conditions will continue next week as upper-level ridging controls our weather pattern. The heat will crank up Monday through Thursday as 90-degree temperatures return to the Tennessee Valley. The hottest days of the week will be Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs topping out in the mid-90s each day. The first official day of fall (Thursday) will feel much more like the first day of summer, with highs once again reaching the 90s.
Forecast models are beginning to hint at a cold front arriving by the end of next week, which could bring cooler temperatures back to the area.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.