Happy Sunday! We are waking up to another cold morning across the Tennessee Valley with temperatures in the 20s. Light southerly winds will warm temperatures to near 50 degrees this afternoon under sunny skies.
Low pressure will develop to our east on Monday, spreading cloud cover across the area. A few showers will be possible in our eastern communities, but most of us will remain dry. High temperatures will range from 48-52 degrees.
The rest of the week will remain quiet, with temperatures warming into the upper-50s by the end of the week. Overnight lows will still be chilly each night, ranging from the upper-20s to lower-30s. Enjoy the pleasant week ahead!
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.