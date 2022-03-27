Sunday Planner

Happy Sunday! Patchy frost will be around this morning as we start the day in the 30s. We will rebound into the upper-50s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Breezy winds and low humidity will once again lead to an elevated fire risk across the area. It will be a good idea to hold off on outdoor burning!

Temperatures will remain slightly below average Monday as highs only reach the lower-60s. Southerly flow will return Tuesday, leading to a significant warm-up into the mid-70s.

Our next weather maker will arrive Wednesday night, bringing heavy rain and the potential of a few thunderstorms to the area. Gusty winds between 25-35 mph will develop Wednesday afternoon ahead of the approaching system. For now, the severe threat looks to remain to our west. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.5-1" through Thursday morning. 

Conditions will gradually improve Thursday, with seasonable temperatures settling in for the end of the week.

Clay joined the Local 3 Weather Storm Alert Team as the weekend meteorologist and reporter in June of 2021. He came to Local 3 from WABG Channel 6 in Greenville, Mississippi where he served as the morning meteorologist for 2 years.

