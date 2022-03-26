Happy Saturday! Temperatures will start in the lower-40s this morning before warming to near 60 degrees by the afternoon. Westerly winds will pick up this afternoon, gusting to 25-30 mph. Gusty winds combined with low humidity will increase fire danger across the entire area. Outdoor burning is not advised!
Tonight, temperatures will fall into the low to mid-30s under clear skies. Areas of frost will develop during the overnight hours into Sunday morning. We will rebound into the upper-50s by Sunday afternoon with plenty of sunshine.
Temperatures will remain slightly below average Monday as highs only reach the lower-60s. Southerly flow will return Tuesday, leading to a significant warm-up into the mid-70s.
Our next weather maker will arrive Wednesday night, bringing heavy rain and the potential of a few thunderstorms to the area. For now, the severe threat looks to remain to our west, but gusty winds will be possible throughout the day on Wednesday. The rain will taper off quickly Thursday morning, with slightly cooler temperatures settling in for the end of the week.
